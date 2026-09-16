838: How Apollo Bagels Took Over NYC… and Tokyo with Joey Scalabrino

Joey Scalabrino is the cofounder of Apollo Bagels, a new-school bagel shop rooted in old-world techniques with nine locations across New York City and Jersey. He started making bagels in the kitchen at Leo, the Williamsburg sourdough pizza restaurant, and built Apollo through thoughtful pop-ups, design, and collabs. Today on the show, we chat about building up Apollo Bagels, its recent mega-popular pop-up with Dean & DeLuca in Tokyo, and its brand-new bagel chips.

Also on the show Aliza and Matt preview some exciting cookbooks from the busy fall season, including:

The Kitchen I Came Home To

Nixta Taqueria Presents: From Tacos to Tahdig

Radicchio: A Celebration of the Beloved Italian Vegetable

Fundamentals of Flavor

Korean Soups

East to East: Recipes and Stories from Mumbai to New York

The Little Green Book of Chartreuse

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