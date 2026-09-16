John Ross of Wild Pink from New York City. John and Dylan discuss Ridgewood, Florida, Tom Petty, the pre-loaded meaning of his “cancer record” or his “fatherhood record,” Tunnel of Love, Mr. Jambo, the difference between a Film Guy and a Movie Guy, working with MJ Lenderman and members Wednesday, and collab posts.

+ John answers a listener advice question.

Artists we mentioned:

Elijah Wolf, Thomas Dollbaum, Tom Petty, Bruces both Springsteen and Hornsby, Arthur Rusell, Stephen Merritt, the 6th, Jesu, Weezer, Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon.

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