1015. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in L.A. at the new Public Hotel, and Jason is home in Glendale. We chat about celebrity Halloween photo shoots and Chris' idea for our costume, we find out how old Chris was the last time he dressed up for Halloween, whether IShowSpeed is turning into Tom Cruise, Chris and other creators attending the new Apple MacBook event, what Bill Gates' Amish or A.I. might actually look like in the not-too-distant future, the mysterious inaugural Airbnb.org gala, the guy with the Bode jacket emailed Chris, Jason witnessing an airplane interaction with a male actor, and coming across the first sponcon apology post.

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