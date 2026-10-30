Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

1015. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

2:59 AM EDT on October 30, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in L.A. at the new Public Hotel, and Jason is home in Glendale. We chat about celebrity Halloween photo shoots and Chris' idea for our costume, we find out how old Chris was the last time he dressed up for Halloween, whether IShowSpeed is turning into Tom Cruise, Chris and other creators attending the new Apple MacBook event, what Bill Gates' Amish or A.I. might actually look like in the not-too-distant future, the mysterious inaugural Airbnb.org gala, the guy with the Bode jacket emailed Chris, Jason witnessing an airplane interaction with a male actor, and coming across the first sponcon apology post.

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

860: Anoop Pillarisetti Built Momofuku Ko’s Reservation System and Shake Shack’s Kiosks. Then He Opened Strange Delight.

This Is TASTE
October 30, 2026
Podcast

Paula Cole

Sheroes
October 30, 2026
Podcast

Bruce Hornsby Talks with Nate Amos (This is Lorelei) on the Talkhouse Podcast

"If you don't mind, can I just kiss your ass for a minute?"

Talkhouse Podcast, Bruce Hornsby, and Nate Amos
October 29, 2026
Podcast

Ep. 314 | From The West Wing to The Diplomat: Debora Cahn’s Masterclass in Storytelling

The Screenwriting Life
October 29, 2026
Podcast

Scott Holiday (Rival Sons): Topology (Phenomenology with Dylan Trigg)

Topology: The Invisible Geometry of the Heart

Sing For Science
October 29, 2026
Podcast

Jawdropped (Roman Zangari and Kyra Morling)

Music Person
October 28, 2026