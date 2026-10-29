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Scott Holiday (Rival Sons): Topology (Phenomenology with Dylan Trigg)

Topology: The Invisible Geometry of the Heart

By Sing For Science

12:30 AM EDT on October 29, 2026

​ @RivalSons  guitarist Scott Holiday joins philosopher Dr. Dylan Trigg of Central European University in Vienna for a conversation about identity, dreams, and what remains of us when everything changes.

Taking “Veridream” from Scott’s album Topology as a starting point, we explore topology as a philosophical metaphor: how we can be transformed by experience while retaining something essential. Scott shares how recovery from a serious cycling accident reshaped an instrumental project into songs he needed to sing himself. Drawing on his accompanying essay, The Invisible Geometry of the Heart, Trigg brings the philosophy of Maurice Merleau-Ponty and Freud’s concept of the uncanny into a discussion of perception, technology, and our connections to one another.

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