Ep. 314 | From The West Wing to The Diplomat: Debora Cahn’s Masterclass in Storytelling

This week on The Screenwriting Life, Meg LeFauve and Joe Forte sit down with Debora Cahn, creator and showrunner of Netflix's The Diplomat, for a fascinating, candid, and deeply insightful conversation about the craft of writing television.

With an extraordinary career that includes The West Wing, Homeland, Grey's Anatomy, and Fosse/Verdon, Cahn has spent decades mastering the art of sophisticated, character-driven storytelling. Now, she takes us behind the scenes of The Diplomat to reveal how the series came to life, how its most shocking twists were developed, and why the show's complicated relationships are just as essential as its international political crises.

Cahn breaks down the origins of The Diplomat, including the influence of Shonda Rhimes, the lessons she learned working with some of television's greatest writers, and the challenges of building a serialized drama for the streaming era. She explores how to balance explosive political stakes with intimate emotional conflict, why characters should never be just one thing, and how personal experiences can become the foundation for unforgettable television.

The conversation also dives into the realities of running a writers' room, collaborating with other writers, managing creative disagreements, and building a show where every department has a meaningful artistic voice.

Cahn shares her approach to writing morally complicated characters, the importance of communication failures in human relationships, and how the shifting political landscape has influenced the stories The Diplomat tells.

And in a refreshingly candid discussion, she reveals why writing can feel like dental work, how even the most accomplished writers struggle with the process, and what she's learned about leadership, confidence, and trusting the people around her.

Looking for more support on your writing journey? Join Meg and Lorien inside ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TSL Workshops⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

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The Screenwriting Life is produced and edited by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Alex Alcheh.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

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