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Podcast

Paula Cole

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on October 30, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Quite unintentionally, (but also quite awesomely) we seem to be on a roll of welcoming SHEROES of the 90's and beyond to the pod lately and we are 100% ok with that. This week we welcome the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Paula Cole to discuss her new two volume collection SONIC MEMOIR: Demos 1989 - 1998, reflections on what she discovered and rediscovered digging through her archive, and why post-menopausal women are going to save the world.

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