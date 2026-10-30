Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Quite unintentionally, (but also quite awesomely) we seem to be on a roll of welcoming SHEROES of the 90's and beyond to the pod lately and we are 100% ok with that. This week we welcome the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Paula Cole to discuss her new two volume collection SONIC MEMOIR: Demos 1989 - 1998, reflections on what she discovered and rediscovered digging through her archive, and why post-menopausal women are going to save the world.