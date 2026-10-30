Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

860: Anoop Pillarisetti Built Momofuku Ko’s Reservation System and Shake Shack’s Kiosks. Then He Opened Strange Delight.

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on October 30, 2026

Anoop Pillarisetti has spent fifteen years helping diners book a table, place an order, and pay for it. He started by slicing cheese and building the website at Di Bruno Bros. in Philadelphia, then helped bring Momofuku Ko’s pioneering online reservation system to the public and led Shake Shack’s early kiosk push. Now he also is the co-owner of Strange Delight, a Fort Greene oyster bar where the main technology is a pizza oven. Anoop joins the show to talk about restaurant tech from the inside, and the exciting expansion in the world of Strange Delight.

Subscribe: ⁠⁠Apple, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

1015. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
October 30, 2026
Podcast

Paula Cole

Sheroes
October 30, 2026
Podcast

Bruce Hornsby Talks with Nate Amos (This is Lorelei) on the Talkhouse Podcast

"If you don't mind, can I just kiss your ass for a minute?"

Talkhouse Podcast, Bruce Hornsby, and Nate Amos
October 29, 2026
Podcast

Ep. 314 | From The West Wing to The Diplomat: Debora Cahn’s Masterclass in Storytelling

The Screenwriting Life
October 29, 2026
Podcast

Scott Holiday (Rival Sons): Topology (Phenomenology with Dylan Trigg)

Topology: The Invisible Geometry of the Heart

Sing For Science
October 29, 2026
Podcast

Jawdropped (Roman Zangari and Kyra Morling)

Music Person
October 28, 2026