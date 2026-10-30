860: Anoop Pillarisetti Built Momofuku Ko’s Reservation System and Shake Shack’s Kiosks. Then He Opened Strange Delight.

Anoop Pillarisetti has spent fifteen years helping diners book a table, place an order, and pay for it. He started by slicing cheese and building the website at Di Bruno Bros. in Philadelphia, then helped bring Momofuku Ko’s pioneering online reservation system to the public and led Shake Shack’s early kiosk push. Now he also is the co-owner of Strange Delight , a Fort Greene oyster bar where the main technology is a pizza oven. Anoop joins the show to talk about restaurant tech from the inside, and the exciting expansion in the world of Strange Delight.

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