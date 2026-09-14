995. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today, recorded live and uncut from the Nine Orchard Hotel. We chat about PETA protesters getting taken down at the COS show, going freestyle at the gym, the Obama playlist as a genre and predatory merch, Chris seeing a new kind of guy at the gym, friend of the show Ben Shelton getting taken down in the U.S. Open final, the future of Kanye and the Jenners, pondering who kracked Kris, international YouTube TV usage, the dark cloud currently over competitive tennis, and Kai Cenat’s new clothing line debut.

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com