836: Ruth Reichl: Five Memoirs, One Hot Substack, No Filter

Ruth Reichl reviewed restaurants for the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times, ran the country’s most legendary food magazine, and wrote five memoirs about all the meals enjoyed and life lived. Today she’s doing it again on her wonderful Substack, La Briffe, unfiltered and endlessly curious. Recorded live at the Traverse City Food & Wine festival, Matt talks with Ruth about her University of Michigan years, her passion for memoir, and her take on where food criticism stands today.

Also on the show, I have a great conversation with Martin Sorge, author of the terrific new book Great Bakes.

Read Ruth’s savage New York Times review of the Box Tree restaurant from 1998.

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