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993. – Hovvdy

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on September 9, 2026

Hovvdy is a band from Austin, Texas, currently in Nashville. Their new record, Big World, is out now on Arts & Crafts. We chat about Hailey and Justin’s W Youth magazine cover, fashion trends at the beach, the bird feeder discourse continues, when Flock cameras become the new Getty Images, getting roughed up by security at a Dr. Dog show, Charlie’s parents starting him out with a snare, opening for Wilco, Stella Lefty continues to interpolate, and Chris’ reality show idea.

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