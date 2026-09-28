844: Adrianna Adarme Was Supposed to Make Movie Trailers. Instead, She Made the Meatballs.

Adrianna Adarme has been cooking out loud since 2011, when A Cozy Kitchen was just a bored-at-work blog. This fall, she’s releasing A Cozy Kitchen Cookbook—a terrific book built around not seasons or courses but moods. In this episode, Matt talks to Adrianna about her cooking style and growing her highly personal brand, online and off.

And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting to them in the world of food including Melissa Clark’s The Big Book of Dinner is incredible. Melissa and Matt will be talking all about the book at Rizzoli Bookstore in NYC on November 15. Get your tickets. Aliza visits Umas Rockaway and Paschal’s at the Atlanta airport, and is liking Jeni’s Pumpkin with Brown Sugar Blondies ice cream. Speaking of Jeni Britton, Matt is way into Floura bars. Lastly, he will be in Los Angeles at the LA Chef Conference.

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