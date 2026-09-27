After Hours with Alison Sivitz

1985's After Hours - It's the ultimate "one crazy night in New York City" movie. It's also the ultimate Griffin movie (both Dunne and Newman). But is it the ultimate cool person choice for the best Scorsese movie? Let's discuss.

The lovely Ali Sivitz (also known as Bald Ann Dowd) joins us to talk about this deliriously entertaining slice of prime SoHo history. Apologies to everyone who hates when we talk too much about New York. It's kind of difficult to avoid it with this one.

Read When Real Ann Dowd Met Bald Ann Dowd

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Check out Joe Frank’s Monologue “Lies”

Read Public Radio’s Bad Dream By Susan Emerling

Keep your eyes peeled and hopefully there are more Plaster of Paris Bagel and Cream Cheese Paperweights

Read Dwayne Johnson: A Little Golden Book Biography

Check out Tickly Octopus Written and Illustrated by Ruth Galloway

Read Pauline and Rogers’s thoughts on the film

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