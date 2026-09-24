HIGHSCHOOL II – THE 2nd WORLD

Episode Info Season 7

Episode 58

In a throwback to the very first Drifters season's atmosphere, this episode travels back to HIGHSCHOOL to unravel our subcultural origin story and sift through the clues of what made us the way we are. While recently on a sabbatical in Chicago to make the new Holy Sons record, Emil met up with his best friend from 1993, Jacob Ciocci, who's now become a professor of Computer Art and who'd initially drawn all of Emil's first solo show flyers back when they were kids.

Jacob was there in a very formative moment... when the Boston guru first arrived in town and Emil evaporated into a cloud of drugs. So to learn about what lies in our future, the two start by digging into the past.

The philosophical takeaway they eventually arrive at evolves into a concept about how we spend a great deal of our lives in the "2nd WORLD"... an imaginary place you begin to build as a child to escape the various brutalities of your immediate environment.🌷