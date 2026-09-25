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Rhiannon Giddens

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on September 25, 2026

The always-inspiring, astonishingly prolific, multi-Grammy-winning, Pulitzer-Prize-winner Rhiannon Giddens returns to SHEROES to talk about her brand new album, Hope Is The Thing With Feathers - her seventh album.  This is our third time welcoming Rhiannon to the show , and it's absolutely mind-boggling what she has accomplished in the last decade, let alone her 20-year career. It sounds like she is ready to slow down for a while, and who can blame her? But before that happens, she has an upcoming leading role in a film, a new book, and she mentioned two other albums she had recorded (!).

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Thanks to Qobuz for hosting us in their NYC headquarters to record this interview!

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Also! We thank Qobuz for their support, and invite you to experience Rhiannon Giddens' new album with their high-definition streaming platform, which is one of the most artist-friendly, human-curated music streaming services available.  For a free 30 day trial, click this link. qob.uz/sheroes

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