843: Kwame Onwuachi on Pitching Investors, Cooking All Hours, and Golf Taking Over His Life

Kwame Onwuachi—the chef behind Tatiana, Dōgon, and restaurants from Miami to Las Vegas—joins Matt in the studio for the first time. We get into his big idea for the CPG game, his pull toward Ethiopian cooking, and his three books, capped by All Hours, which is less a cookbook and more a statement about what he actually wants to cook every day.

And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting to them in the world of food including Aliza recaps her trip to New Mexico with stops at El Chile Toreado, Frontier, El Ray Court, and Tune-Up Café. Matt thinks Bessou makes the best caramel corn and has a great late-summer meal at I Cavallini. He also read the Legs McNeil memoir, Resident Punk for a true blast from the past.

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