1000. – Grace Ives

Grace Ives is a musician from New York. See her on tour this year, opening for both Gracie Abrams and Olivia Rodrigo. Her newest record, Girlfriend, is out now. We chat about the “FAHH” sound effect, how she likes to struggle musically, RhymeZone.com, learning how to judge without being judgmental, Fiona Apple, how every year we get new words to use, how people in L.A. have “turtle shells,” her first and second records both getting an 8.4 on Pitchfork, getting a rash on her forehead, having a Toyota Corolla on her vision board, her boyfriend, Animal Collective, and being on Prozac.

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