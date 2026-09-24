Ep. 311 | The Quintessential PITCHING Crash Course w/ Jessica Sharzer

Jessica Sharzer joins Meg and Lorien to give an in depth look into pitching. Not only does she get incredibly specific. Her generosity with her time and her ability to convey so succinctly and with such clarity throughout the episode is what makes her one of the best at pitching in the business.

Everything from loglines to decks to television vs. film and even answering your questions. This episode is one to replay again and again.

Looking for more support on your writing journey? Join Meg and Lorien inside ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TSL Workshops⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Episode Links:

⁠⁠https://www.coachkhatcho.com/⁠

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The Screenwriting Life is produced and edited by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Alex Alcheh.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠