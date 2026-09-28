1001. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris was in the Bay Area, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about a missing cat in the Hollywood Hills, approaching the iced coffee debate from all angles, hard-boiled eggs in the plastic bag, messages you don’t need to respond to, Chris was up all night coding at the Four Seasons, loving the Soulwax show, and going to the Meta event, Zuck and Wang’s outfit choices, Jimmy Fallon plugging the new Kith coffee table book, the Folsom Street Fair, and Jason eating at luxe new L.A. sports bar Thickman’s Tavern.

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