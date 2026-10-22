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Ep. 313 | From Pitch to Netflix: How Felicia Pride Reimagined A Different World

By The Screenwriting Life

6:00 AM EDT on October 22, 2026

What does it take to bring one of television’s most beloved shows back to life while making it resonate with an entirely new generation?

This week on The Screenwriting Life, Lorien McKenna sits down with acclaimed writer, director, producer, and author Felicia Pride, the creative force behind Netflix’s Sequel of A Different World.

Felicia takes us inside the creative process of reimagining an iconic series, from developing the original pitch and selling it to Netflix to tackling the enormous challenge of writing a pilot that honors the past while establishing something entirely new. She shares her approach to outlining, finding a show's tone, developing compelling characters, and navigating the complicated world of studio notes.

But this conversation goes far beyond one television show.

Felicia opens up about finding her voice as a writer, breaking into television later in life, the mentors who helped shape her career, and the importance of creating opportunities for other storytellers. She also discusses her production company, Honey Chile, her passion for telling stories centered on Black women, and the creative philosophy behind her writing workbook.

Along the way, Lorien, and Felicia explore the emotional realities of being a working writer: trusting your instincts, surviving the uncertainty of Hollywood, finding joy in the process, and having the courage to tell the stories only you can tell.

Whether you're developing your first pilot, navigating studio notes, or trying to reconnect with your creative voice, this episode is packed with practical insights, hard-earned wisdom, and inspiration for building a sustainable life as a storyteller.

Looking for more support on your writing journey? Join Meg and Lorien inside ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TSL Workshops⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Episode Links:

The Screenwriting Life is produced and edited by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Alex Alcheh.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

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