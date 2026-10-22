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Episode 344-Wrath of the Math Retrospective

By Dad Bod Rap Pod

1:34 AM EDT on October 22, 2026

Few rap songs are as singularly iconic as Jeru the Damaja’s “Come Clean.” This lightning-bolt single and the accompanying album, The Sun Rises in the East, made Jeru instant backpack royalty in 1994.

In this episode of Dad Bod Rap Pod, we break down Jeru’s follow-up LP, Wrath of the Math. Two years after his breakout success, could Jeru and his beat benefactor DJ Premier deliver another classic for real heads at the dawn of the shiny suit era?

Nate, Dave, and Demone break out their trusty rubric and deliver wrath—mathematically.

DEM ONE produced this episode.

DJ Cutso and DEM ONE created the theme song.

If you’re feeling the vibes, join our Patreon: patreon.com/dadbodrappod

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