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1011. – Twisted Teens

By How Long Gone

1:37 AM EDT on October 21, 2026

Twisted Teens are a band from New Orleans. Their new record, The Holy Cross Tigers, is out soon on Sub Pop. We chat with Caspian from his home about the Victoria’s Secret show, bringing a Bible to court, living off-grid in a yurt, Home Depot scams, riding freight trains and trimming flower, his extensive knowledge of California native plants, why everyone he knew left for New Orleans or Minnesota, who should play the Unabomber in the inevitable biopic, how he started writing pop songs once he realized how hard it was, the Tao of Rick Rubin, how he got institutionalized, and how kratom and beer hops ruin your libido.

instagram.com/twistedteensneworleans

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

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