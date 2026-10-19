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1010. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

2:59 AM EDT on October 19, 2026

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in Atlanta, and Jason is home in L.A. We chat about Chris attending his twin nieces’ fútbol match, Baby Gronk, Bella Hadid working out in the Alo sauna, Jake Shane being ready to learn about Madonna, how to sneak into the W Youth Magazine party at the Saddle Ranch in Hollywood, power-washing videos between sets at the gym, the Elizabeth Holmes doc You Can See Everything opening to much fanfare, HBO’s Girls returning for a limited series, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley linking up, Chris possibly having the best lemon tart of his life, and Jason heading to the Charli show tonight.

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