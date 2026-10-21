Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Transmissions :: Joe Casey of Protomartyr (2026)

Joe Casey checks us into Hotel Usona.

By Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions

3:00 AM EDT on October 21, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info

  • Season12
  • Episode18

Social media is a strange thing. Not long ago, Transmissions host Jason P. Woodbury was retweeted by famed MTV News legend Kurt Loder. Loder was sharing a repost of a viral video featuring Detroit band Protomartyr, performing their song “Jumbo’s” at a BBQ in 2011.

In the video, frontman Joe Casey smokes a cigarette and sips whiskey, alternating between deadpan ambivalence and dark menace as he prowls the stage and the band churns behind him. Loder noted, "Apparently [rock & roll] actually will never die…"

This week on Transmissions, w're speaking with return guest Joe Casey of Protomartyr, a band that, perhaps all on their lonesome, is indeed keeping something like rock & roll alive—whatever we really mean by that—on their new album, Hotel Usona.

Since 2012’s debut No Passion All Technique, the band has taken leaps forward with each album, and Hotel Usona, recorded with producer Dave Friedman, incorporates elements of mid-century exotica, musique concrète, and jazzy noir.

Yet, there are moments on the album that radiate heaviness too—the band’s post-punk informed take on indie rock has never sounded more bracing. And it all sets a groundwork for Casey to create his most fully realized lyrical concept to date. Set around the loose concept of a hotel in which each room contained a character and a story, it's both a timely meditation on an empire in decline and a genuine work of defiance and hope.

In this conversation, we discuss Detroit’s cinematic glories, Catholicism, JD Vance, and much more. It was a blast to catch up with Joe and a pleasure to share this conversation with you on Aquarium Drunkard Transmissions.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

856: What Does the Future Hold for California Wine?

This Is TASTE
October 21, 2026
Podcast

1011. – Twisted Teens

How Long Gone
October 21, 2026
Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer

The married writer-directors behind Sundance crowdpleaser Wicker, which hits theaters on Friday, discuss night terrors, magpies, mullets and more!

October 20, 2026
Podcast

855: Ayesha Nurdjaja on the Line: Burns, Swollen Knuckles, and Stolen Kunz Spoons

This Is TASTE
October 19, 2026
Podcast

1010. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
October 19, 2026
Podcast

Goodfellas

Blank Check with Griffin & David
October 18, 2026