856: What Does the Future Hold for California Wine?

Today on the show, Resy managing editor Jon Bonné and Matt have an incredible roundtable conversation with three California wineries that changed California wine forever: Duncan Arnot Meyers and Nathan Lee Roberts of Arnot-Roberts , Matt Licklider of Lioco Wine Co ., and Steve and Jill Klein Matthiasson of Matthiasson Wines . Twenty years ago, they were the insurgents. Now they’re the establishment, as the industry encounters new drinkers and rapid change. In this episode, we talk about the big topics in California wine today. We figured it all out over the course of an hour! Just kidding, but this is a must-listen for anybody interested in the future of wine.

The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers – not Resy—and do not constitute professional business advice.

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