Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Sara Quin (Tegan & Sara) Talks with Ryan Hemsworth on the Talkhouse Podcast

"What is this hellscape we've created? It's hell."

By Talkhouse Podcast, Sara Quin, and Ryan Hemsworth

9:01 AM EDT on October 22, 2026

On this week’s Talkhouse episode, we’ve got some notable Canadians with tons of great music under their belts, including a recent collaboration—their first. It’s Ryan Hemsworth and Sara Quin.

Hemsworth—no relation to those Australian actor guys—is a musician and producer who’s made records with a really interesting array of folks over the past 15 years, creating beats and beds for everybody from E-40 to Mitski. Hemsworth just released his first solo album in nearly a decade, and Numbskull sounds like a guy who’s been bursting with pent-up creativity. It’s all over the map in the best way, with rock and even emo influences pushing up against his electronic tendencies. Unsurprisingly for a guy who gets around—musicially, I mean—it features lots of guest artists on various tracks, including the unmistakable voices of his fellow Canadians Tegan and Sara on one song. Check out that song, “Never Learned,” right here.

One of those voices of course was Sara Quin, half of the twin-sister duo that’s been surprising and delighting its fans for the past 30 or so years. Beyond their extensive musical catalog, Tegan and Sara have done graphic novels, a documentary, and a TV show. As you’ll hear in this chat, Sara recently became a mom for the second time, and she learned some lessons about diving back into work too quickly. 

That’s just one of the many topics these two chat about: In addition to the joys and difficulties of parenting as a touring musician, they talk about the horrors of social media—Sara is not a fan—plus Ryan’s early Tegan and Sara fandom. Enjoy.

Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast, and thanks to Ryan Hemsworth and Sara Quin for chatting. If you liked what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform, and check out all the great stuff at Talkhouse.com. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan, and the Talkhouse theme was composed and performed by the Range. See you next time!

Talkhouse Podcast

Your favorite musicians, filmmakers, and other creative minds one-on-one. No moderator, no script, no typical questions. The Talkhouse Podcast offers unique insights into creative work from all genres and generations. Subscribe now, and explore more illuminating shows on the Talkhouse Podcast Network.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

Ep. 313 | From Pitch to Netflix: How Felicia Pride Reimagined A Different World

The Screenwriting Life
October 22, 2026
Podcast

Episode 344-Wrath of the Math Retrospective

Dad Bod Rap Pod
October 22, 2026
Podcast

Transmissions :: Joe Casey of Protomartyr (2026)

Joe Casey checks us into Hotel Usona.

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
October 21, 2026
Podcast

856: What Does the Future Hold for California Wine?

This Is TASTE
October 21, 2026
Podcast

1011. – Twisted Teens

How Long Gone
October 21, 2026
Podcast

Nobody’s Ever Asked Me That: Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer

The married writer-directors behind Sundance crowdpleaser Wicker, which hits theaters on Friday, discuss night terrors, magpies, mullets and more!

October 20, 2026