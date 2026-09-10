Ep. 310 | Bringing Your Phyiscal Life To Your Writing w/ Coach Khatchig Chouljian

Today Joe Forte is join by fitness coach, Khatchig Chouljia for a very different way of attacking the writing process.

Coach Khatcho is s the founder and head coach of MindBodyFit, a private fitness and health coaching studio based in Glendale, California.

With his understanding of cognitive science, he brings a less is more approach to fitness. Joe and he dive into the 70 percent approach, and they dive into how Coach Khatcho's approach to fitness really is so similar to the writing process and all tips can easily apply to the page.

He also of course gives some great, quick and easy exercises to refresh after sitting at the desk for a while. Inspiring and important for your writing and your health.

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Episode Links:

⁠https://www.coachkhatcho.com/

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The Screenwriting Life is produced and edited by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Alex Alcheh.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠