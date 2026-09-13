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Raging Bull with David Krumholtz

By Blank Check with Griffin & David

12:00 AM EDT on September 13, 2026

Did you pod my cast? DID YOU POD MY CAST?

Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull is often cited as one of the greatest films of all time - one of the greatest boxing films, one of the greatest biopics, one of the greatest screen transformations and lead performances of all time. It's also one of the greatest uses of repetitive dialogue.

The great David Krumholtz joins us to talk about Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, the luminous Cathy Moriarty, and the tonal tightrope this film walks.

Again - DID YOU POD MY CAST??

Check out Krumholtz's De Niro story

De Niro FUCK TRUMP

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