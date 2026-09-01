UNCUT | Matty Matheson Defends His 4 Most Controversial Takes

In this episode of SubwayTakes Uncut, Matty Matheson (The Bear, Cookin Somethin, Just a Dash, It's Suppertime!) sits down with Kareem Rahma and breaks down his 4 hottest takes on English breakfast, texting, breakfast for dinner, pets, and why all males should get vasectomies from birth.

Matty also talks about:

-Giving an Emmy speech win for The Bear

-His hilarious vasectomy story

-How pancakes are not breakfast food

-That he isn't allowed to email anymore

-And that service animals should not be allowed on planes

Enjoy :)

Created/Produced by Kareem Rahma (@kareem) and Andrew Kuo (@akuoproject)

0:00 Intro

0:38 How Matty got on The Bear

2:00 Matty Matheson joins the train

3:09 Matt gave the Emmy speech for The Bear

4:22 Take #1 - All biolocial males should get a vasectomy at birth

6:35 Matty's vasectomy story

9:48 Take #2 The only breakfast is a full English breakfast

12:25 Matty and Kareem's daily breakfast

13:25 Pancakes are not breakfast

13:47 Matty goes off on eating biscuits and gravy for breakfast

14:22 Breakfast for dinner debate

15:47 Take #3 No one should text anymore

16:32 Show a meme in real life

17:40 Matty isn't allowed to email executives

18:34 Take #4 People who have pets are not mentally sound

21:10 Service animals shouldn't be allowed on planes

21:55 Humans are so much better than pets

22:40 Matty's COO has a half dead dog

23:43 Takes on Takes