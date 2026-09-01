UNCUT | Matty Matheson Defends His 4 Most Controversial Takes

In this episode of SubwayTakes Uncut, Matty Matheson (The Bear, Cookin Somethin, Just a Dash, It's Suppertime!) sits down with Kareem Rahma and breaks down his 4 hottest takes on English breakfast, texting, breakfast for dinner, pets, and why all males should get vasectomies from birth.
Matty also talks about:
-Giving an Emmy speech win for The Bear
-His hilarious vasectomy story
-How pancakes are not breakfast food
-That he isn't allowed to email anymore
-And that service animals should not be allowed on planes
Enjoy :)
Created/Produced by Kareem Rahma (@kareem) and Andrew Kuo (@akuoproject)
0:00 Intro
0:38 How Matty got on The Bear
2:00 Matty Matheson joins the train
3:09 Matt gave the Emmy speech for The Bear
4:22 Take #1 - All biolocial males should get a vasectomy at birth
6:35 Matty's vasectomy story
9:48 Take #2 The only breakfast is a full English breakfast
12:25 Matty and Kareem's daily breakfast
13:25 Pancakes are not breakfast
13:47 Matty goes off on eating biscuits and gravy for breakfast
14:22 Breakfast for dinner debate
15:47 Take #3 No one should text anymore
16:32 Show a meme in real life
17:40 Matty isn't allowed to email executives
18:34 Take #4 People who have pets are not mentally sound
21:10 Service animals shouldn't be allowed on planes
21:55 Humans are so much better than pets
22:40 Matty's COO has a half dead dog
23:43 Takes on Takes