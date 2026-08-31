989. – Chris & Jason

One-on-one pod today: Chris is in Colorado, and Jason is in Biarritz, France. We chat about craving Asian flavors on the road, Chris relying on his SoulCycle training on the gravel trails, Jason driving across France in a BMW X2, Jason DJing a friend’s wedding, the sea mist of Biarritz, Chris tracking the Colorado bison with his Swarovski binoculars, Chris pondering a career pivot to chocolatier, pod brother Joe Budden finally popping the question, Chris Black getting fired from GQ, and some musical announcements for the inaugural Goneies Awards.

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