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998. – Chris & Jason

By How Long Gone

12:00 AM EDT on September 21, 2026

One-on-one pod today, recorded live and uncut from Chris’ room at the Chateau Marmont. We chat about stairs vs. steps, a celebrity observation on the flight from New York, Erewhon reducing the size of its cake slices, the Hyrox diarrhea conundrum, Deion Sanders for Depends, kratom, Chris’ inability to sit still at the ballet, millennial music supervisors, Ed Sheeran’s teleprompter apology, Carrot Top’s attempted suicide, not supporting Dakota and MGK dating, Jason DJing Charli’s afterparty last week, Chris getting the new iPhone, and a little recap of our experience at the Goneies, our inaugural awards show.

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