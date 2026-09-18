997. – James Austin Johnson

James Austin Johnson is a comedian on SNL. His debut special, He’ll Yeah, is out now. We chat about how the Goneies, our inaugural awards show in New York, went on Tuesday, James' secret nightcaps around 30 Rock, indie folk roots Americana music, city living in the South and the real rural parts of America, James in defense of the small truck, hybrid strains on the walkabout, how ADD medication affects alcohol use, how Bob Dylan affected male/female standards of fashion for performers, his own dark days living in Glendale, and we close with 10 minutes on Bob Dylan.

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