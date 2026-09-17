996. – Pusha T

Pusha T is a rapper from Virginia Beach. His new coffee company, Grindin, in partnership with Pharrell, is out now. We chat with him from New York City about getting jewelry stolen from his hotel in Las Vegas and workshopping his new chain story for the next record, how to evolve and scale your live show without becoming an un-gangsta K-pop style production, what Pyrex means to us as an energy, Pharrell and Pusha text each other every morning at 5 a.m., how not to fumble it when you “hit a vein,” creatively speaking, Push going to Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl” by himself, Virginia Beach Greek Week in the ’80s and ’90s, and how he drinks his coffee.

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