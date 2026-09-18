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Aubory Bugg

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on September 18, 2026

This week, as many gather in Music City for AmericanaFest, we welcome a brilliant new entry into the Americana space: Nashville-based newcomer Aubory Bugg joins Carmel Holt to discuss their full length debut album, i think i had something once, growing up as a queer and artistic kid in their steel mill town, and how their hardworking parents prepared them for making their dreams of a career in music come true.

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