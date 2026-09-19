Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

840: Mohamed Attia Sold Street Smoothies in Times Square. Now He Shapes Vending Policy.

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on September 19, 2026

Mohamed Attia spent nearly a decade running a food cart in Times Square before he became the person fighting to change the law that made carts like his semilegal in the first place. As managing director of the Street Vendor Project, Attia helped lead the campaign that, this past January, finally broke a New York City vending permit cap that had been frozen since 1979. He talks with Matt about his own path from vendor to advocate, and we go over so many great carts to visit in New York City.

The fifth annual Street Heroes gala takes place on Tuesday, October 6 at MoMA PS1. Get your tickets here.

Subscribe: ⁠⁠Apple, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

839: Olivia Tiedemann on the Perks of Private Cheffing and Making Crab Cakes for Martha Stewart

This Is TASTE
September 18, 2026
Podcast

997. – James Austin Johnson

How Long Gone
September 18, 2026
Podcast

Aubory Bugg

Sheroes
September 18, 2026
Podcast

Hamilton Leithauser (The Walkmen) Talks with Rostam (Vampire Weekend) on the Talkhouse Podcast

They're touring! Click for the dates!

September 17, 2026
Podcast

996. – Pusha T

How Long Gone
September 17, 2026
Podcast

Kota The Friend: For Colored Boys (Black Aliveness with Kevin Quashie)

For Colored Boys: Imagining a Black World Through the Aliveness of Language

Sing For Science
September 16, 2026