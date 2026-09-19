840: Mohamed Attia Sold Street Smoothies in Times Square. Now He Shapes Vending Policy.

Mohamed Attia spent nearly a decade running a food cart in Times Square before he became the person fighting to change the law that made carts like his semilegal in the first place. As managing director of the Street Vendor Project, Attia helped lead the campaign that, this past January, finally broke a New York City vending permit cap that had been frozen since 1979. He talks with Matt about his own path from vendor to advocate, and we go over so many great carts to visit in New York City.

The fifth annual Street Heroes gala takes place on Tuesday, October 6 at MoMA PS1. Get your tickets here.

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