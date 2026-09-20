The King of Comedy with Stavros Halkias

This week we're covering Scorsese's The King of Comedy and we've got the real King of Comedy on to talk about how Rupert Pupkin should have done some open mic nights.

The great Stavros Halkias returns to talk Marty, Bobby, Jerry Lewis, Sandra Bernhard, the Klumps, and his billion-dollar pitch for a new action franchise character named Fuccio Pussighetti. Plus - we all apologize to Jason Mantzoukas.

Watch Jerry Lewis at the 30th Anniversary Screening of King of Comedy.

Watch Don Rickles Tribute, from De Niro & Scorsese.

Listen to our perfect ep on Is This Thing On?

Check out Uncle Stav.

Go see Tony

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