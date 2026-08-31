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830: Editing at The New York Times to Veg Everything with Tanya Sichynsky   

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on August 31, 2026

Tanya Sichynsky isn’t a vegetarian—but as the editor behind NYT Cooking’s newsletter The Veggie, she’s spent years making the case that vegetables belong at the center of the plate. Her new book, Veg Everything, curates 100 recipes from NYT Cooking’s deep bench of recipe developers, including Melissa Clark, Eric Kim, Hetty Lui McKinnon, and many more, for weeknights, parties, and everything in between. Matt talks to Tanya about her unlikely path from sports media (go Dawgs) to food editing, the challenge of curating from an archive of 24,000 recipes, and why she thinks vegetables open a “multiverse” instead of a life of side dishes.

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