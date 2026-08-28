We welcome back Colombian-Canadian artist Lido Pimienta this week to tell us about her newest collection, Caribenya - a companion album to 2025's orchestral masterpiece, La Belleza. An artist and a disruptor to her very core, Lido goes deep on topics of toxic female friendship, the lifelong journey to discovering her own physical beauty despite societal and industry pressures to conform to unattainable standards, and why she still aspires to be like Enya.
Podcast
Lido Pimienta
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