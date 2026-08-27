Skip to Content
Talkhouse home
Talkhouse home
Log In
Podcast

Madison Cunningham Talks with Johanna Samuels on the Talkhouse Podcast

"We actually can't talk about being women in music unless we're naked." (Relax, they're joking.)

By Talkhouse Podcast, Madison Cunningham, and Johanna Samuels

9:01 AM EDT on August 27, 2026

On this week’s Talkhouse Podcast, we’ve got a pair of fantastic music makers who also happen to be… women in music. That’s their joke, not mine—you’ll hear. It’s Johanna Samuels and Madison Cunningham.

Though she’s from New York, Johanna Samuels’ music has always had West Coast vibes—it makes perfect sense that she now calls Los Angeles home. Her latest album, Sorry, Kid, just came out, and it’s got an interesting backstory: The songs were written years ago but never finished, and there were false starts making them work this time around. But she found a great collaborator in Jonathan Rado—you’ll hear her refer to “Rado” a bunch in this chat—and finally broke through to a stunning set of mellow, downcast songs. You’ll hear the influence of Aimee Mann, Tom Petty, Elliott Smith—if those are your thing, give it a close listen. 

The other half of today’s conversation, Madison Cunningham, plays a little bit on Samuels’ record. The two are old friends, and you may have heard Cunningham in a variety of disparate places over the years: She played with Andrew Bird, and the two covered the lone Buckingham-Nicks album together. She’s toured with big names, including Harry Styles. Her 2022 album, Revealer, won the Grammy for Best Folk Album. Cunningham’s third album, Ace, was released late last year, and it’s a winning left turn—less guitar, more piano, a little weirder than ever before. Check out the Samuels’ track “Rare,” which features some playing and singing from Cunningham.

This episode was recorded with our guests in the same room, and you can hear the friendly energy these two have. They joke around about being “women in music” as well as the long road to Samuels’ album, Fiona Apple, Tom Petty, and much, much more. I hope you enjoy listening as much as they did recording.

Thanks for listening to the Talkhouse Podcast, and thanks to Johanna Samuels and Madison Cunningham for chatting. If you liked what you heard, please follow Talkhouse on your favorite podcasting platform, and check out all the other great shows in our network. This episode was produced by Myron Kaplan, and the Talkhouse theme is composed and performed by the Range. See you next time!

Talkhouse Podcast

Your favorite musicians, filmmakers, and other creative minds one-on-one. No moderator, no script, no typical questions. The Talkhouse Podcast offers unique insights into creative work from all genres and generations. Subscribe now, and explore more illuminating shows on the Talkhouse Podcast Network.

Johanna Samuels
Johanna Samuels is a singer-songwriter based in LA. Her latest record, Excelsior!, is out now on Mama Bird Recording Co.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

Related Stories

Podcast

EP. 309 | The Deepest Dive Into STRUCTURE w/ John Yorke

The Screenwriting Life
August 27, 2026
Podcast

Transmissions :: Jim James

Aquarium Drunkard's Transmissions
August 26, 2026
Podcast

828: Charlie Mitchell Is Why the Tasting Menu Is Changing

This Is TASTE
August 26, 2026
Podcast

988. – Nick Axelrod

How Long Gone
August 26, 2026
Podcast

987. – Chris & Jason

How Long Gone
August 24, 2026
Podcast

827: Marion Nestle on Fibermaxxing, RFK Jr, and Collecting Cereal Boxes

This Is TASTE
August 24, 2026