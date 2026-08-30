Taxi Driver with Tracy Letts

You poddin' to me? Well, listener, actually - we are podding to you. For nearly FOUR HOURS.

The great Tracy Letts joins us to talk about Scorsese's monumental Taxi Driver, a film that is both fully ingrained in the American psyche and completely surprising and effective on every rewatch. Of course we're gonna spend our longest episode ever talking about it! This week, we discuss Paul Schrader's "God's Lonely Man" fixation, Ben's uncle's experiences as a New York City cab driver, the 1976 Oscars, Taxi Driver's themes of male loneliness and white supremacy, the incredible performances of Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster, and how totally normal it is to go to a porno theater on your second date. Oh, and there's plenty of physical media talk.

Listen to the 1976 Draft ep of the Big Picture

Check out MVD Marquee / Radiant / Vinegar Syndrom

Buy The Haunting to listen to Tracy and Sean do a commentary

Watch Bette Davis and Robert Wise, Oscars 1987

Watch "The King of Horror"

Read Transcendental Style in Film

Read You'll Never Eat Lunch in This Town Again

Read Drama: An Actor's Education

Read Night-Shifting for the Hip Fleet “By Mark Jacobson

Listen to Marty go Hogg wild

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