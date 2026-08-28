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829: It’s Difficult to Talk About Soviet Food. Polina Chesnakova Is Doing It Anyway.

By This Is TASTE

3:00 AM EDT on August 28, 2026

Polina Chesnakova’s latest cookbook, Chesnok, opens with a hard question: What do you call the food of a diaspora that has outlived the country that made it? Polina—born in Ukraine to a Russian mother and Armenian father and raised in a Rhode Island community of Soviet refugees—joins us to talk about food in the context of “post-Soviet,” the Book of Tasty and Healthy Food, her family’s uncompromising Olivier salad, and her prolific cookbook career.

And it’s the return of Three Things, where Aliza and Matt discuss what’s interesting in the food world and beyond, including Matt’s visit to the Bay Area and Wine Country, with meals at Lazy Bear, Garden Creamery, Sohn, and Valley Bar + Bottle. Aliza shares about an upcoming Cake Zine reading series taking place September 4 to 6 in New York City, a visit to Chrissy’s Pizza, and thoughts on the new Erewhon café at LACMA in Los Angeles.  

Read: It’s Difficult to Talk About Soviet Food

Subscribe: ⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠, ⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠, ⁠⁠YouTube

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