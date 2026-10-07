Transmissions :: Peanut Butter Wolf

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 16

Stones Throw is one of the most dynamic labels of the 21st century. The label's founder, Peanut Butter Wolf, joins us to discuss the label’s journey, from a small backpacker hip-hop imprint to an Adult Swim-boosted powerhouse, to the diverse roster of post punk, electro, and R&B artists taking the stage to celebrate Stones Throw’s 30th anniversary on Saturday, October 16, 17, and 18th in Highland Park.

Presented by Lodge Room and KCRW, Stones Throw 30 speaks to just how expansive the the label’s sound is in 2026, from the fuzzed out synth punk of N8NOFACE to the violin powered art-soul of Sudan Archives.

In this career spanning conversation with host Jason P. Woodbury, Wolf takes us back to the label’s earliest days, discusses his own major label experiences, and traces the thread that connects the Stones Throw artistic lineage.

Along the way, we devote conversational space to the greats, including talk about Madlib, J Dilla, and the major hip-hop artists, including Nas and Kanye, who pulled from the vast catalog of sound in the Stones Throw sonic universe.