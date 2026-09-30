Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

Episode Info Season 12

Episode 15

Certain people play guitar in a way that is immediately recognizable, no matter the context. Our guest this week on Transmissions, Johnny Marr, is one of those guitarists. As a founding member of legendary indie band The Smiths, as well as a collaborator with groups like The The, The Pretenders, The Cribs, Modest Mouse, and Electronic, his sound is recognizable, a blend of jangle, chime, bite, and attitude.

But this recognizability never comes at the sake of the song. In fact, that’s what makes Marr so iconic, not just his tone or his parts, but the way he operates in first and foremost as a composer—turning the guitar into an instrumental of orchestration, a way to bring each song to life.

On October 2nd, Marr releases his latest solo album, The Age of Everything. Inspired by the everything-all-at-once pace of our current age, it’s a record that finds Marr sounding spry and loose.

In this conversation, Marr reflects on the new album, and gets into his philosophy regarding collaboration. It’s not just that Marr played on a Modest Mouse or Cribs record—he actually joined those bands full-on. What makes him so willing to dive in? What makes for a great artistic team-up? Marr drops his takes on those questions here.

Along the way, we also get into the global influence of The Smiths, discuss how Black American musicians inspired his sound, and share some of his less apparent influences, including Neil Young, who if you hear Marr tell it, played a rather pivotal role in the development of British punk rock. Style, sound, and spirit—Johnny Marr brings each this week, so tune in.