The Color of Money with Chris Ryan

Famously, 1986's The Color of Money was a money gig for Scorsese after a bunch of big-budget bounces. But it sure as hell doesn't feel like one!

Chris Ryan joins us to talk about the original legacyquel, which passed the torch from Newman to Cruise. We're also chatting snooker, Atlantic City, and Warren Zevon this week, so grab your balabushka and chalk. It's in the way that you use it.

Get your hands on Minnesota Fats: Pool Legend.

Check out Amsterdam Billiards.

Watch Sandler do Werewolves of London.

Listen to David discuss the novelization of Species and Species 2 on the Authorized podcast.

Listen to The Physical Media High Council episode.

Listen to The Watch, The Big Picture and The Rewatchables

Read Chris' Dad's Writing

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