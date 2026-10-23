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1012. – Kings of Leon

By How Long Gone

2:59 AM EDT on October 23, 2026

Kings of Leon are a band from Tennessee. Their new album, O My Beloved, is out soon. We chat with Jared from his home about canned pumpkin, Jason seeking advice on how to approach the college football game he's attending in Texas this weekend, Chris going to buzzy new restaurant Straker's, how to emotionally hedge one's bets with sports, light beer, his unique sleeping situation on hotel floors as a child, having to cancel a show because of bird poop, how opening for U2 taught them to make more anthemic tunes, his mom tailoring his skinny jeans, his job in the band besides playing in it, Kacey Musgraves' disco ball testicles, what "chocolate gravy" is, and the Southern tradition of canning vegetables.

instagram.com/kingsofleon

twitter.com/donetodeath

twitter.com/themjeans

howlonggone.com

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