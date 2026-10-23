Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

The Canadian-born artist, musician, and author, Melissa Auf der Maur is best known as the former bassist for Hole and Smashing Pumpkins, has released two books this year that document that era: Even The Good Girls Will Cry - My 90's Rock Memoir, and the companion photo book, My 90's Rock Photographs, plus an album called Bass Womb Room - My '90s 4-Track Demos x Field Recordings. During the Kingston, NY arts and healthcare activism-focused O+ Festival, Melissa sat down with Carmel to read a chapter from her memoir, and discuss the very timely arrival of the books and her book tours against the backdrop of our current political and environmental crisis.

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We thank Qobuz for their support, and invite you to experience Melissa Auf der Maur's new album with their high-definition streaming platform, which is one of the most artist-friendly, human-curated music streaming services available. For a free 30 day trial, click this link. qob.uz/sheroes