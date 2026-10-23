857: Cake Zine: Spoiled Rotten

Cake Zine ⁠is an independent literary food magazine cofounded by pastry chef Tanya Bush and TASTE contributing editor Aliza Abarbanel. The newest issue, Spoiled Rotten , explores spoilage and the spoiled, digging into what’s stale, overripe, curdled, wasted, and reborn in food culture. Today on the show, we’re switching things up, with Tanya interviewing Aliza about the editorial process that brought this weird and wonderful issue to life.

Also on the show Aliza and Matt catch up about recent trips to London and Miami, with stops at Goodbye Horses , Impala , V&A Storehouse , Recoveco , Chug’s Diner , Madruga Bakery , and Books & Books .

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