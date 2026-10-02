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Gabriela Quintero (of Rodrigo y Gabriela)

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on October 2, 2026

The virtuosic guitarist Gabriela Quintero of the duo Rodrigo y Gabriela returns to SHEROES this week to discuss the brand new album OurHome which was recorded in Tokyo, and sees them returning to their acoustic roots. Gabriela also opens up about her journey to becoming more empowered and confident in the two-plus decades since they first began performing as Rodrigo y Gabriela.

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