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Episode 343: Q3 Album Reviews

By Dad Bod Rap Pod

12:21 AM EDT on October 1, 2026

Hard to believe the year is already two-thirds done. 2026 has been a great year for rap, and don’t let any crusty-ass hater tell you otherwise. Case in point: we’re talking about four new albums that are all dope in different ways.

In this episode, the bros break down Homeboy Sandman and Jack Splash’s Resonance Frequency, Your Old Droog’s Bread and Butter, Tierra Whack’s WHACK’S MUSEUM, and Open Mike Eagle and Kenny Segal’s masterwork, DOOMED!

Rap music is alive and well. Tune in and luxuriate.

Episode produced by DEM ONETheme song by DEM ONE x DJ CUTSO

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