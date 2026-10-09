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Podcast

Danielle Ponder

By Sheroes

12:00 AM EDT on October 9, 2026

Note: this podcast contains explicit content.

We last caught up with Danielle Ponder in 2022 when her debut album Some of Us Are Brave dropped, and now the just-as-aptly-titled follow up, Everything Has Changed , has arrived and in this new interview, Danielle tells us what has changed, the difficult road to her sophomore album, and why her 40's are her best decade yet.

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Thanks to Qobuz for hosting us in their NYC headquarters to record this interview!

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Also! We thank Qobuz for their support, and invite you to experience Danielle Ponder's new album with their high-definition streaming platform, which is one of the most artist-friendly, human-curated music streaming services available.  For a free 30 day trial, click this link. qob.uz/sheroes

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