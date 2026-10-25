Cape Fear with Eva Anderson

We spent 15 years in prison reading the North Carolina penal code and getting absolutely jacked to prepare for this episode. The great Eva Anderson joins us to talk about Cape Fear and all that that encompasses - the nasty 1991 Scorsese thriller, the 1962 Peck/Mitchum classic, the John MacDonald novel The Executioners, this year's wacky Apple TV miniseries, and of course - the classic Simpsons episode. Get ready for some bad Max Cady impressions, a rundown of the ludicrous MTV Movie Awards Best Kiss category, and a detour into the 2004 Billy Crystal-hosted Oscars opening, which Eva worked on. Every man has to go through podcasts to reach paradise.

Watch Billy at the 2004 Oscars

Watch Margos Got Money Troubles and Party Down

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